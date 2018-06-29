BREAKING: Crews are on the scene of a car crash near Gympie

A ute towing a caravan has come to grief on the Tin Can Bay Rd near Tinana.

A ute towing a caravan has come to grief on the Tin Can Bay Rd near Tinana. RENEE ALBRECHT

EMERGENCY crews are currently at the scene of a single vehicle accident on Tin Can Bay road.

A ute towing a caravan was travelling to Tin Can Bay when it went off the road.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said emergency services were at the scene.

"All drivers are out of the vehicle and walked away with no injuries," the spokesman said.

Emergency services have cleared the vehicle from the road allowing traffic to pass.

Police are currently investigating the incident.