BREAKING: Crash on the Bruce Highway near Gympie

Emergency workers are rushing to a car crash on the Bruce Highway north of Gympie
Bev Lacey
by Shelley Strachan

EMERGENCY service workers are on their way to a two vehicle accident on the Bruce Highway near the new service station at Gunalda, north of Gympie.

Early reports indicate there may be multiple patients involved.

A QAS spokesman has reported that there are two vehicles involved in the crash but authorities are still unable to report how serious it is.

It has taken placeon the Bruce Highway at Gunalda, near the Shadbolt Road intersection, reportedly.

Motorists travelling north from Gympie or through the Gunalda area should be cautious until more information comes to hand.

