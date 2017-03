Scenes from the accident on Calton Hill.

Photos

UPDATE 12.30pm:

THE road is now clear in both directions following a two-vehicle crash on Calton Hill.

EARLIER 11.50am Wednesday:

TWO vehicles have crashed near St Patrick's Church at the intersection of Church St and Calton Hill, blocking traffic in both directions from the Five Ways roundabout up to Calton Hill.

The crash involves a white two-door utility and a white Toyota Corolla.

It is believed paramedics are treating the female driver of the Corolla at the scene.

Traffic is being diverted.