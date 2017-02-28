UPDATE: Bruce Hwy now open after two car crash

A vehicle rolled into a ditch after it and another car collided on the Bruce Hwy at Chatworth this morning.

UPDATE 9.40am:

BOTH lanes are now open on the Bruce Hwy following a two car crash at Chatsworth.

A Toyota Camry is towed after it collided on the Bruce Hwy at Chatsworth Tuesday morning. Jacob Carson

TUESDAY 9.15am

THE Bruce Hwy is blocked in both directions north of Gympie due to a two vehicle crash where a Nissan SUV rolled into a ditch after colliding with a Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Camry, a 78-year-old man is being treated for chest injuries by paramedics and will be transported to Gympie Hospital.

Emergency services are sweeping fuel from the road as the long line of waiting traffic grows.

More information as it comes to hand.