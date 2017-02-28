UPDATE: Bruce Hwy now open after two car crash

Photos
UPDATE 9.40am:
BOTH lanes are now open on the Bruce Hwy following a two car crash at Chatsworth.
TUESDAY 9.15am
THE Bruce Hwy is blocked in both directions north of Gympie due to a two vehicle crash where a Nissan SUV rolled into a ditch after colliding with a Toyota Camry.
The driver of the Camry, a 78-year-old man is being treated for chest injuries by paramedics and will be transported to Gympie Hospital.
The driver of the Camry is also being treated.
Emergency services are sweeping fuel from the road as the long line of waiting traffic grows.
More information as it comes to hand.