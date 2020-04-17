Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BREAKING: CQ miner free of COVID-19 after wrong result

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
17th Apr 2020 2:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE people of Central Queensland can breath a huge sigh of relief after it was revealed that the test result was wrong for the Blackwater miner who was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Jubilant Keppel MP Brittany Lauga broke the good news to The Morning Bulletin that there had been a "false positive" with the pathology results.

She said the news was confirmed to her by the Central Queensland Health Service Chief Executive Steve Williamson.

"This means there has been no detected community transmission in Central Queensland," Mr Williamson said.

"This error occurred outside of Central Queensland and I have requested assurances regarding governance processes.

"Central Queensland has had 8 COVID-19 positives with six recovered and two active - both in a stable condition in home isolation under the care of our virtual ward."

After it was revealed on April 11 that the Rockhampton-based BHP Mitsubishi Alliance coal miner had tested positive to coronavirus, contact tracers went into overdrive trying to find out whether he caught the infection from a known carrier, someone from overseas or if it was being spread through community transmission.

The big fear, that he caught it through community transmission through an unknown spreader, can thankfully be put to rest.

That brings the total number of confirmed Central Queensland COVID-19 cases down to eight.

More to follow.

coronaviruspromo
brittany lauga coronavirus coronavirusrockhampton tmbhealth tmbpolitics
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Gympie will keep the Anzac spirit alive on April 25

        premium_icon How Gympie will keep the Anzac spirit alive on April 25

        News Anzac Day services around Australia have been cancelled but that won’t stop the Gympie RSL Sub-Branch from finding alternative ways for the community to pay its...

        Teen to face court over highway crash that killed friend

        premium_icon Teen to face court over highway crash that killed friend

        Crime A teenager will face court tomorrow charged over the death of his friend after a...

        Ex-councillor slams other ex-councillor over criticism

        premium_icon Ex-councillor slams other ex-councillor over criticism

        News OPINION: I have not been complaining. I have been highlighting bad management and...

        Coronavirus: Qld records another six cases overnight

        premium_icon Coronavirus: Qld records another six cases overnight

        Health Single-digit rise in state’s coronavirus cases