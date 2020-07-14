Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Central Queensland police office has been stood down from official duties following two serious allegations.
A Central Queensland police office has been stood down from official duties following two serious allegations.
Crime

Central Queensland cop stood down over domestic abuse claims

kaitlyn smith
14th Jul 2020 11:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG police officer from Queensland's Central Region has this week been stood down from official duties following a series of serious allegations.

The 29-year-old male constable is reportedly subject to investigation after he allegedly gained unauthorised access to confidential information.

He is further suspected of committing alleged acts of domestic violence against a person, though it is unclear whether both allegations are linked.

Queensland Police this morning released a statement regarding the officer's alleged abuse of power.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct."

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

The officer has since been tasked to perform non-operational duties while investigations are underway.

It is unclear which part of the region the accused officer is currently stationed at.

police misconduct qps crime prevention
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to make the most of your Gympie Times subscription

        premium_icon How to make the most of your Gympie Times subscription

        News Being a subscriber, you are in the box seat for the best local action in the Gympie Region

        Paramedics rush to Valley truck smash involving three people

        premium_icon Paramedics rush to Valley truck smash involving three people

        News A truck is reportedly on its side and three people are being assessed by paramedics...

        • 14th Jul 2020 12:11 PM
        LETTER: Boycott Channel 9 advertisers to show our ‘disgust’

        premium_icon LETTER: Boycott Channel 9 advertisers to show our ‘disgust’

        News LETTER: It is our right to boycott the products of every advertiser on Channel 9 to...

        • 14th Jul 2020 12:00 PM
        Hemsworth double at Queensland holiday spot

        premium_icon Hemsworth double at Queensland holiday spot

        Entertainment Fresh out of lockdown, Hollywood star brothers Chris and Liam Hemsworth have...