UPDATE: Crew rally around trapped cow

UPDATE: Locals have managed to retrieve the cow after becoming entrapped on a property at Veteran earlier today.

It's believed the animal is in good health, despite being slightly shaken by the ordeal.

According to the crew who rescued the cow, she wasn't trapped long enough to injure herself in any serious way.

EARLIER:

EAGLE-EYED locals have spotted a cow in what appears to be serious trouble at a property at Veteran this morning.

The cow is believed to be stuck in a dry water-hole, having been stuck up to it's neck in mud.

At this stage it's believed the owners of the property and the animal have been notified of the situation.

A representative for the Gympie RSPCA said no alert about the animal's situation had been received by the organisation.

As for the condition of the cow, or even how long it's been stuck in the mud, that remains unknown.

Other cattle in the paddock have swarmed around the cow, aware of the distress the animal appears to be in.

