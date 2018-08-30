Menu
WHAT THE? The Gympie Gold Rush parade will take place down Mellor St this year, and finish in the library car park. LEEROY TODD
BREAKING: Council to take Gold Rush parade out of Mary St

30th Aug 2018 5:24 PM

GYMPIE'S historic and iconic Gold Rush street parade will not take place in Mary Street this year, Gympie Regional Council revealed this afternoon.

Instead, the parade will start at the top of Mellor Street and progress down to the library car park. Those participating will marshal in Lady Mary Terrace.

Float applications for the parade opened today, along with the announcement there will be $4000 in prizes for the best floats.

"The historic Gold Rush street parade is a much-honoured Gympie tradition and this year's parade is no exception,” the council statement said.

"The 2018 Gold Rush street parade is free to enter, with $2000 up for grabs for the winning team. Second place will receive $1000, and third prize $500. Two encouragement prizes of $250 will also be on offer.”

The parade will be held during the Rush Carnivale family fun day on Saturday, October 13, from 1.30pm and will begin from the top of Mellor Street, finishing in the Gympie Library car park grounds.

The marshalling area will be situated along Lady Mary Terrace, accessed via Caledonian Hill, Apollonian Vale or Red Hill Road.

The Civic Centre and Mellor Street Precinct will come alive with roaming entertainment, street performances, live music, amusement rides, and fair food.

The family-friendly event will feature five stages and 60+ artists, Nashy's 500 Billy Cart Challenge, Billy Cart Drive-In, Immersive Projection Experience, circus acts, comedy performances, and rides for all ages. Licensed 18+ areas also available.

Gold Rush Parade entries close October 3. Float leaders will have the opportunity to attend a conditions and safety briefing with council at 7pm on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 or Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at the Civic Centre.

Community groups, schools, clubs, individuals and businesses are encouraged to take part.

