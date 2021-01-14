Menu
The rescue helicopter has been called to Glen Echo following a tractor rollover which injured two men. LifeFlight Generic
News

BREAKING: Chopper on way to tractor rollover north of Gympie

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
14th Jan 2021 11:05 AM
Two men have been injured on a private Glen Echo property when a tractor rolled over on Thursday morning.

One of the men, in his 30s, suffered shoulder, abdominal and pelvic injuries; the second man, in his 50s, reportedly has chest injuries.

The RACQ LifeFlight helicopter has been called out and the men are being treated at the scene.

It is the second tractor-related accident in the region in less than 24 hours.

On Wednesday afternoon a man was flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition when his tractor rolled over at Kin Kin property.

Gympie Times

