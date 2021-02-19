Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

BREAKING: Chopper on way to teen critically hurt in crash

Kristen Camp
19th Feb 2021 4:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Dozens of emergency crews are currently on the scene of a horror truck and vehicle crash at the intersection of Tin Can Bay Road and Randwick Road, near Veteran.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics got the call at 4:40pm.

One male in his late teens has sustained "significant" head and leg injuries and was freed from his Suzuki Swift by emergency services.

A car involved in the horror crash on the Tin Can Bay Road this afternoon.
A car involved in the horror crash on the Tin Can Bay Road this afternoon.

The car is currently positioned on the grass and is significantly damaged, while the truck is positioned on the side of the road that is covered in rubble.

Queensland Police confirmed the crash was "serious" and said traffic was very heavy.

"Avoiding the area if possible would be good," a QPS spokesperson said.

Multiple vehicles are believed to be involved in a crash on the Tin Can Bay Road, Friday, February 19, 2021
Multiple vehicles are believed to be involved in a crash on the Tin Can Bay Road, Friday, February 19, 2021

One lane of traffic into Gympie has been cut off and is being diverted through Randwick Road.

A rescue helicopter has been called to the scene.

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Biosecurity alert issued for tick disease fatal to dogs

        Premium Content Biosecurity alert issued for tick disease fatal to dogs

        News A CQ scientist says the disease can also transmit to humans with favourite tick hiding spots including warm armpits and groins

        GOING AHEAD: Date set for Pumpkin Festival‘s 25th year

        Premium Content GOING AHEAD: Date set for Pumpkin Festival‘s 25th year

        Entertainment After the event was cancelled in 2020, event organisers are confident 2021 will be...

        Widgee engineer busted with growing tent and 21 weed plants

        Premium Content Widgee engineer busted with growing tent and 21 weed plants

        Crime Police raided the engineer’s Widgee cottage where they found his large collection...

        Top stories in the Gympie region, in case you missed it

        Top stories in the Gympie region, in case you missed it

        News There have been some distressing revelations in the Gympie courts this week, big...