A man in his 70s has suffered multiple injuries in a hang glider crash at Rainbow Beach
A man in his 70s has suffered multiple injuries in a hang glider crash at Rainbow Beach
BREAKING: Chopper on way to Rainbow after horror crash

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
15th Jan 2021 4:32 PM
A man in his 70s has suffered multiple injuries and had to be extricated from his hang glider after crashing on the dunes at Rainbow Beach on Friday afternoon.

Paramedics are treating the man for injuries to his neck, chest, pelvis and abdomen following the crash which happened just after 3.30pm.

Firefighters were also called to the Cooloola Dr crash scene to help free the man.

The LifeFlight helicopter has been called out to airlift the man.

cooloola coast emergency gympie crash hand glider accident rainbow beach
