The rescue helicopter has been called to help at a crash on Tin Can Bay Rd. TREVOR VEALE

POLICE, paramedics and the rescue helicopter are rushing to a crash at Goomborian with reports at least one person is trapped.

A 4WD reportedly rolled over on Tin Can Bay Rd just after 2.20pm at the corner of Tin Can Bay Rd and Anderleigh Rd.

Multiple people are reported to have been injured in the crash.

More to come.