BREAKING: Chopper called to Bruce Hwy crash near Gympie

LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter is on its way to a crash scene just north of Gympie.

AT LEAST two cars and three people have been involved in a serious accident north of GYmpie on the Bruce Highway at Bells Bridge, where it intersects with the Wide Bay Highway.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the call to ambulance came at 3.30pm. QAS did not have information on the ages or sexes of the three people who were being treated at the scene by paramedics, but did say the rescue chopper had been called.

Whether or not it will be needed to airlift an injured person is yet to be ascertained.

Two cars involved have both rolled over and highway traffic has been disrupted.