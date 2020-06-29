BREAKING: Chopper called in after serious Gympie region crash
A PATIENT is being airlifted to hospital in a serious but stable condition following a single-vehicle rollover at Chatsworth this morning.
Emergency crews and a rescue helicopter responded to the incident at 5:30am along Rammutt Road and Overlander Avenue.
The patient is being assessed for a head injury.
More to follow.