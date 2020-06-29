BREAKING: Chopper called in after serious Gympie region crash

A rescue helicopter is airlifting the patient to hospital in a serious but stable condition. Picture: Frances Klein

A PATIENT is being airlifted to hospital in a serious but stable condition following a single-vehicle rollover at Chatsworth this morning.

The wreckage left on the road after a serious rollover at Rammut Rd, Chatsworth this morning. Photo: Frances Klein

Emergency crews and a rescue helicopter responded to the incident at 5:30am along Rammutt Road and Overlander Avenue.

The patient is being assessed for a head injury.

More to follow.