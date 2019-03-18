Menu
Maryborough House Fire - Firefighters worked to control the blaze after a raging fire gutted a house on Albert St. Cody Fox
News

BREAKING: Child charged with arson over M'boro house fire

Carlie Walker
by
18th Mar 2019 12:54 PM | Updated: 3:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHILD has been been charged with arson after a fire destroyed a home in Maryborough on Saturday.

The 12-year-old boy appeared before Maryborough Children's Court today.

In addition to arson, he was also charged with entering with intent, contravening a police order and obstructing police.

FULL STORY: House gutted by fire in Maryborough

A spokesman from Queensland Police Media said the contravening charge came about because the boy allegedly refused to let police access his phone.

The boy was remanded in custody and will appear in court again on March 26.

