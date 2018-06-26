Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crash near Tiaro on Bruce Highway.
Crash near Tiaro on Bruce Highway. Arthur Gorrie
News

BREAKING: Caravan flips on the Bruce Highway

Frances Klein
by
26th Jun 2018 11:58 AM

UPDATE 1PM:

TWO people were taken to Maryborough Hospital with minor injuries following a caravan rollover on the Bruce Highway near Tiaro. 

Earlier:

EMERGENCY crews are on the scene of a caravan roll over on the Bruce Highway south of Tiaro.

The crash involves one car towing a caravan that appears to have left the road four kilometres south of Tiaro just after 11.30am.

 

Crash near Tiaro on Bruce Highway.
Crash near Tiaro on Bruce Highway. Arthur Gorrie

The northbound lane of the Bruce Highway is closed.

Paramedics are on the scene along with Queensland Fire and Rescue officers, but the number of people involved or their injuries are unknown at this stage.

More information as it comes to hand.

 

Crash near Tiaro on Bruce Highway.
Crash near Tiaro on Bruce Highway. Arthur Gorrie
bruce highway caravan gympie gympie crashes tiaro
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    More lanes, wider road to make new bridge safer

    More lanes, wider road to make new bridge safer

    News CONSTRUCTION will begin next month on a new bridge which will provide safer access to a Coast suburb.

    • 26th Jun 2018 1:08 PM
    Councillors paid too much? Abuse, perks part of the problem

    premium_icon Councillors paid too much? Abuse, perks part of the problem

    Opinion A Pavlov's Dog-like response of outrage is too easy.

    • 26th Jun 2018 1:04 PM
    Mum killed instantly in 'horrific' crash, children critical

    Mum killed instantly in 'horrific' crash, children critical

    News Teenage girl critical, boy with neck injuries

    UPDATE: Police tight-lipped on human remains discovery

    premium_icon UPDATE: Police tight-lipped on human remains discovery

    News A BADLY decomposed body was discovered in Gympie on Monday.

    Local Partners