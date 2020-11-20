BREAKING: Caravan explosion rocks CQ trailer park

A caravan has reportedly exploded at a Central Queensland trailer park. Photo: file photo

EMERGENCY crews are currently at the scene of a caravan explosion, west of Emerald.

The caravan was located at a trailer park on Shamrock St, Blackall at the time of the incident.

It is understood bug spray contributed to the explosion, which occurred around 1.30pm.

The force of the blast also reportedly blew the door off its hinges.

A man was inside the caravan at the time of the incident.

He has reportedly suffered injuries to both his legs.

QPS, QAS and QFES are currently on scene.

