Fire crews responded to the scene at Inskip Point

BREAKING NEWS: THE owners of a caravan at Inskip Point are lucky to have escaped serious injury or harm after their caravan was almost completely burnt to the ground.

Emergency services, including fire, police and ambulance crews headed to the scene just before 1pm this afternoon.

According to fire crews, the caravan was situated at the last camping site at Inskip Point.

More as this story develops.