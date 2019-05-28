UPDATE: No shooting, no firearm, police suspect sling shot

INVESTIGATION: Police are searching a red Suzuki Swift that is connected to an alleged road rage shooting this morning.

11.55AM - POLICE have confirmed there was "no shooting and no firearm" but suspect a sling shot and ball bearing were used in an alleged road rage incident this morning.

Bundaberg police Sergeant Steve Bardini said the situation that sparked a police investigation made "a mountain out of a molehill".

"There was a bit of a road rage incident near Gin Gin between two vehicles," Sgt Bardini said.

"We saw a vehicle involved but there was no incident, no dramatic end and he is cooperating with police."

Police located and stopped the red Suzuki Swift at the front of Wyper Park Scout Camp on Childers Rd but released the man after a search of his car was conducted.

Sgt Bardini said there was possibly a smashed window on the informant's car (near Gin Gin) but could not discuss the matter further.

A sling shot was located in one of the vehicles however a police spokeswoman was unable to confirm which car it had been found in.

Police are still investigating the matter.

Initial reports suggested a gun had been fired at the window of a car in the Maroondan area however those claims of a firearm being involved have now been denied.

9.35AM - POLICE are investigating allegations that a shot was fired at a car window this morning, with police intercepting a vehicle near the Wyper Park Scout Camp.

Police confirmed they are speaking to the drivers of two cars reportedly involved in the incident.

Reported as a road rage incident, the car window was allegedly shot out around the Maroondan area, with police intercepting a car along Childers Rd.

A witness told the NewsMail she noticed a police car flew past Childers Rd with lights and sirens just before pulling over and searching a red Suzuki Swift near the Wyper Park Scout Camp.

Police confirmed they are speaking with both drivers in an attempt to work out exactly what happened.

More details to come.