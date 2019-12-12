Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have arrested a man in Wigginton Street after a vehicle crashed into a house.
Police have arrested a man in Wigginton Street after a vehicle crashed into a house. JANN HOULEY
Breaking

Man arrested after car crashes into home

Melanie Plane
11th Dec 2019 2:52 PM | Updated: 12th Dec 2019 10:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Rockhampton man Prop Abram felt his house shake on Wednesday afternoon he thought an earthquake had struck - but the reality was far more confusing.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"The lady said he might have been on drugs so it was probably best to leave him."
Mr Abram said he had never seen the man before and had no idea why someone would ram his house.
Police were called to the scene about 2.45pm and quickly located the man less than 300 metres away on Wigginton St.
With schools located within walking distance, Mr Abram was happy no one was hurt.
"It's just lucky they did catch him- it's school time and he could've ran over some kids," he said.
The man was driving a white Hyundai with Fujitsu signage up the side.
Police initially appeared to arrest the man, putting him in the back of a paddy wagon until an ambulance arrived.
Reports indicate the driver had allegedly failed a roadside breath test.
Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed one male patient was transported to Rockhampton Hospital but the details of his medical status were confidential. 

More Stories

frenchville rockhampton crash tmbcrime tmbpolice
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        158 properties still without power across Gympie

        premium_icon 158 properties still without power across Gympie

        Weather There were 2365 properties without power following last night’s storm, which delivered patchy rain across the region

        • 12th Dec 2019 9:39 AM
        VOTE NOW: Who will be Gympie's Athlete of the year?

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who will be Gympie's Athlete of the year?

        News The search for the Gympie region’s Athlete of the Year 2019 is on, and we have...

        Fire disaster relief on the way for the Gympie region

        premium_icon Fire disaster relief on the way for the Gympie region

        News Federal and state governments have announce emergency relief money for our...

        Historic day to officially open Gympie’s new cricket hub

        premium_icon Historic day to officially open Gympie’s new cricket hub

        News ‘This infrastructure will allow us to hold bigger carnivals, both senior and...