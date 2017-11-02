News

BREAKING: Car smashes into aquatic centre

A car, which was parked in the Gympie State High School, rolled backwards into a wall of the aquatic centre.
by Arthur Gorrie

A 29-year-old man has suffered a serious knee injury and extensive cuts and bruises after an unoccupied vehicle crashed through the wall of the Gympie Aquatic Centre gymnasium at about 1.30pm today.

It is believed the car had a hand brake failure and rolled backwards out of the Gympie State High School car park and across the road, before crashing through the brick wall of the aquatic centre.

Deputy mayor and infrastructure councillor Bob Leitch said council engineers were on hand and would be reporting on the condition of the wall, which is believed to be left dangerously unstable.

An ambulance officer said the man was in a stable condition and had been exercising in the gym when the incident happened.

The car remains embedded in the wall while investigations continue.

More as it comes to hand.

