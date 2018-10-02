Menu
Car crash at Traveston
BREAKING: Car rolls near Gympie, man in serious condition

JOSH PRESTON
by
2nd Oct 2018 4:24 PM

UPDATE 4:45pm

A QAS update said the man involved in the Traveston crash has been extricated and is now in a serious but stable condition.

A rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene.

A spokesman said paramedics were helping to prepare him for aerial transport to hospital.

BREAKING 4:10pm

AN ELDERLY man is in a serious condition and remains trapped inside his car after it rolled at Traveston this afternoon.

Paramedics and fire crews were called to the scene at approximately 3:42pm to reports of a single vehicle rollover on Traveston Rd and found the vehicle on its side off the side of the road.

Car crash at Traveston
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a helicopter had also been called to the scene as crews work to free the man.

The spokesman said the man was suffering from chest injuries sustained in the crash.

A reporter at the scene said a second patient, a female, has been taken to hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story. More information as it comes to hand.

