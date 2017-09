Looking down on Norman Point with Snapper Creek and the Tin Can Inlet on each side.

Looking down on Norman Point with Snapper Creek and the Tin Can Inlet on each side. Craig Warhurst

BREAKING: Police are currently working to remove a vehicle from the water at the Crab Creek boat ramp at Tin Can Bay.

According to police media, two people were in the vehicle as it entered the water, but were able to exit the vehicle without getting injured.

More information as it becomes available.