Woman hit by car
News

BREAKING: Car jumps kerb in Mary St and pins shopper

Staff writer
27th Nov 2019 11:14 AM
A WOMAN in her 60s is being treated by paramedics after being pinned by a car that reportedly mounted the footpath outside the Post Office in Mary St minutes ago.

It is believed she has received a broken bone, though uncertain where.

A witness said she was on the footpath near the Post Office when a parked vehicle mounted the kerb and pinned her against a brick structure adjacent to the Post Office.

The ambulance was called 10.35am and administered pain relief and other treatment on the scene. Police have just arrived on the scene.

Gympie Times

