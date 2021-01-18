BREAKING: Car hits truck, bursts into flames near Tin Can Bay

A woaman has been hurt in a crash between a car and a truck on Tin Can Bay Rd. Picture: Alix Sweeney

A woaman has been hurt in a crash between a car and a truck on Tin Can Bay Rd. Picture: Alix Sweeney

A woman has suffered head and neck injuries after a car collided with the back of a truck and burst into flames in the Toolara Forest Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were called near the intersection of Tin Can Bay Rd and Neerdie Rd in the Toolara Forest just before 4pm after the car hit the rear-end of the truck and caught fire.

The vehicles have been cleared from the road and the woman, in her 40s, is being treated by paramedics at the scene and is in a stable condition.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS