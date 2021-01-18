Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woaman has been hurt in a crash between a car and a truck on Tin Can Bay Rd. Picture: Alix Sweeney
A woaman has been hurt in a crash between a car and a truck on Tin Can Bay Rd. Picture: Alix Sweeney
News

BREAKING: Car hits truck, bursts into flames near Tin Can Bay

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
18th Jan 2021 4:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has suffered head and neck injuries after a car collided with the back of a truck and burst into flames in the Toolara Forest Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were called near the intersection of Tin Can Bay Rd and Neerdie Rd in the Toolara Forest just before 4pm after the car hit the rear-end of the truck and caught fire.

The vehicles have been cleared from the road and the woman, in her 40s, is being treated by paramedics at the scene and is in a stable condition.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

crash emergency gympie crash tin can bay toolara forest
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Best of Gympie: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Best of Gympie: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Lifestyle Who makes the best coffee or breakfast in Gympie? Nominations are now open to find the region's top cafe.

        Fears for dingo after removal of tracking collar

        Premium Content Fears for dingo after removal of tracking collar

        News Animal allegedly continues to come to the attention of Fraser Island rangers

        Missing man’s car found bogged near Gympie

        Premium Content Missing man’s car found bogged near Gympie

        News Police are asking landowners along Mudlo Road, Tansey to check their properties...

        29 jobs going in the Gympie region right now

        Premium Content 29 jobs going in the Gympie region right now

        News Laminex, Bambling Property and Nestle Gympie are among those looking for new...