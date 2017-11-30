Menu
BREAKING: Car hangs in the balance in Gympie garden

Frances Klein
by

UPDATE 11.30am:

A MAN whose car went off the edge of a steep concrete driveway was trapped for a short time until fire and emergency officers arrived at the scene.

Emergency responders cut trees next to the 4WD's passenger side where it was wedged in a high garden bed between a fence on Waldock Rd, Southside.

A Gympie police officer confirmed the man, who was the only person in the vehicle, hit the accelerator instead of the brake while driving on the steep verge.

He did not believe today's wet weather conditions played a part in the accident.

The driver has been treated for minor injuries at the scene.

EARLIER:

A FOUR wheel drive is precariously hanging on the edge of a steep garden bed just metres from a front door at a Gympie property.

Emergency services have rushed to the scene at Waldock Rd on Southside where a man is being treated.

The driver side door of the Toyota is wedged up against foliage in the high front garden bed of a suburban house.

All people appear to be clear from the vehicle.

Firefighters are also on the scene.

More information as it comes to hand.

