BREAKING: Rollover on Mount Pleasant Rd: A car has rolled onto it's roof with a number of passengers seriously injured in a crash on Mount Pleasant Rd.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on the corner of Hilton Rd just before 9am, after a white Ford XL rolled onto it's roof and smashed through two neighbourhood fences.

QAS media confirmed there had only been minor injuries in the crash, with all passengers taken to Gympie Hospital for further examination.