Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Stuart Fast
News

CRASH HORROR: 'Worst' moment friend found mates trapped

Stuart Fast
Jessica Grewal
19th Nov 2020 5:30 PM | Updated: 20th Nov 2020 10:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SUE Todd was still in shock after seeing her two best friends trapped in a flipped car after a crash on Thursday afternoon.

She described the scene as "the worst," as she watched fire crews cut through the wreckage to rescue her trapped mates who were freed by fire fighters before being taken by ambulance to Hervey Bay Hospital.

Mrs Todd said her friends had only arrived from Brisbane on Thursday and were returning from a back massage, to her nearby house when the crash happened.

Three ambulances, two fire trucks and two police cars were at the scene.

QFES Station Officer Andrew Madders was at the scene, saying emergency services did not know how the crash occurred and hydraulic rescue equipment was needed to rescue the trapped occupants.

An elderly driver from the second car was also taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with a leg injury.

Police at the scene said there was thankfully no significant injuries to anyone involved. 

EARLIER

MULTIPLE emergency crews are at the scene of a crash in Hervey Bay where a car has flipped.

The crash happened on the corner of Areca and Royal Drives at Kawungan about 5.25pm.

Two people were trapped as a result of the crash.

Police officers and paramedics are on scene and the Chronicle understands fire fighters are on the way to help with the rescue operation.

More to come

More Stories

editors picks fccrash fcemergency
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young woman hurt in midnight Gympie crash

        Premium Content Young woman hurt in midnight Gympie crash

        News Paramedics were called out after her car hit a pole in the middle of the night

        Gympie man’s bail refused after frightening DV allegations

        Premium Content Gympie man’s bail refused after frightening DV allegations

        News Magistrate remands 43-year-old in custody out of grave concerns for victim’s...

        NAMED: 4 people facing Gympie court today

        Premium Content NAMED: 4 people facing Gympie court today

        News Three sentences are scheduled to be heard in Gympie District Court today

        Police out in force ahead of week-long bush doof

        Premium Content Police out in force ahead of week-long bush doof

        Crime Authorities take zero tolerance approach to misbehaviour at schoolies