BREAKING: Car crashes 5m down embankment, woman trapped

A WOMAN is reportedly trapped in a car that crashed 5m down an embankment and into a small creek near Louisa St just before 2pm.

Water has somewhat filled the car, a witness said, but the woman is not at risk of being submerged.

Police have blocked part of the street, which is near the Gympie West Service Station, as paramedics and fire and rescue officers attend to the woman.

The scene of a crash at Louisa St. Contributed

The person, who is the sole occupant of the car, is being treated for back pain, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

More information as it comes to hand.