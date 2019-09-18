Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

BREAKING: Car crashes into Gympie creek
News

BREAKING: Car crashes 5m down embankment, woman trapped

Frances Klein
by
18th Sep 2019 2:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN is reportedly trapped in a car that crashed 5m down an embankment and into a small creek near Louisa St just before 2pm.

Water has somewhat filled the car, a witness said, but the woman is not at risk of being submerged.

Police have blocked part of the street, which is near the Gympie West Service Station, as paramedics and fire and rescue officers attend to the woman.

 

The scene of a crash at Louisa St.
The scene of a crash at Louisa St. Contributed

The person, who is the sole occupant of the car, is being treated for back pain, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

More information as it comes to hand.

ambulance emergency gympie crashes gympie police gympie west louisa st rescue trapped
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    The end of an era for Wishlist Coffee House in Gympie

    premium_icon The end of an era for Wishlist Coffee House in Gympie

    News Manager of seven years and $400,000 raised is ready to hang up the apron

    Full livestream schedule for QLD schools basketball

    Full livestream schedule for QLD schools basketball

    Sport News Corp mastheads are banding together: Check our full schedule

    Council can only blame itself for water speculation mess

    premium_icon Council can only blame itself for water speculation mess

    Opinion A lumpy bed is the downside of making it badly.

    Fire closes more Cooloola campgrounds for holidays

    premium_icon Fire closes more Cooloola campgrounds for holidays

    News Inskip Point advised as place to go as other campgrounds shut down