BREAKING: Hundreds without power after car crashes into home

Jessica Cook
by
21st Sep 2020 7:11 AM
MORE than a thousand homes are without power after a car crashed into a power pole and home. 

Just after 6am a woman travelling on Gympie Rd in Tinana lost control of her car. 

A police spokesperson said multiple power lines were down due to the incident. 

At 7am Ergon Energy said 1600 customers were impacted and it could be until noon before power is restored. 

A QAS spokesperson said the single occupant of the car had no significant injuries but was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

The Chronicle understands no one from the house was injured.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

