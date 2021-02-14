BREAKING: Car crash into pole hospitalises one patient

Emergency services were called to the car crash scene at 9:25am. Picture: Alix Sweeney

One patient has been taken to hospital after they were involved in a single-vehicle crash in Gympie.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson the car crashed into a pole at 9:25am on Old Maryborough Road.

“The patient was reportedly female and in her 30s, but this hasn’t been confirmed,” the QAS spokesperson said.

There was no information on the patient’s injuries.

