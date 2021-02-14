Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services were called to the car crash scene at 9:25am. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Emergency services were called to the car crash scene at 9:25am. Picture: Alix Sweeney
News

BREAKING: Car crash into pole hospitalises one patient

Kristen Camp
14th Feb 2021 10:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One patient has been taken to hospital after they were involved in a single-vehicle crash in Gympie.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson the car crashed into a pole at 9:25am on Old Maryborough Road.

CLICK HERE: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

“The patient was reportedly female and in her 30s, but this hasn’t been confirmed,” the QAS spokesperson said.

There was no information on the patient’s injuries.

This crash follows a rollover at Teewah Beach last night that hospitalised two teenagers. READ STORY HERE

MORE NEWS:

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WINNER REVEALED: Gympie’s best PT ‘humbled’ by support

        Premium Content WINNER REVEALED: Gympie’s best PT ‘humbled’ by support

        News It was a competitive race, as these things usually are, but one Gympie personal trainer has risen above the rest to be crowned the region’s best.

        PICS: Is this the most spectacular house for sale in Gympie?

        Premium Content PICS: Is this the most spectacular house for sale in Gympie?

        News The majestic mountain hideaway sits on 34 acres just 15 minutes away from the...

        Young whale shark found washed up on beach

        Premium Content Young whale shark found washed up on beach

        Environment It is the same animal that was freed from rocks at a Noosa beach.

        Gympie 29yo found guilty of raping little sister 11 times

        Premium Content Gympie 29yo found guilty of raping little sister 11 times

        News After a three-day trial in Gympie District Court, the jury have returned a guilty...