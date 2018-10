TWO people are injured after a single vehicle crash at Wolvi.

EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a single vehicle crash on the Kin Kin Rd, near Wolvi.

The crash occurred just after 2:30pm.

Two people are currently being assessed by paramedics with minor injuries.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said they are not sure whether the patients will need to be transported to hospital.

Police are investigating the crash.