BREAKING: Six patients being assessed after crash on highway
UPDATE, 11AM: Six patients are being assessed by paramedics after a crash at Glenorchy, near Maryborough.
The crash happened on the Bruce Highway about 10am.
A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said it did not appear anyone was seriously injured, but it was likely patients would be transported to hospital.
EARLIER: The Bruce Highway has been blocked by a crash at Glenorchy.
It is understood a car and truck collided about 10am on Thursday.
Emergency crews are at the scene.
It is unknown if anyone has suffered injuries.