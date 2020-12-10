Menu
BREAKING: Six patients being assessed after crash on highway

Carlie Walker
10th Dec 2020 10:40 AM
UPDATE, 11AM: Six patients are being assessed by paramedics after a crash at Glenorchy, near Maryborough.

The crash happened on the Bruce Highway about 10am.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said it did not appear anyone was seriously injured, but it was likely patients would be transported to hospital.

EARLIER: The Bruce Highway has been blocked by a crash at Glenorchy.

It is understood a car and truck collided about 10am on Thursday.

Emergency crews are at the scene.

It is unknown if anyone has suffered injuries.

bruce highway fccrash maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

