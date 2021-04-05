BREAKING: Camper bus crashes in Gympie region’s west

Paramedics are treating one person following a crash on te Burnett Highway at Boonara.

Paramedics are treating one person following a crash on te Burnett Highway at Boonara.

Emergency services are treating a person north of Goomeri after the camper bus they were driving veered off the side of the Burnett Highway.

Paramedics are treating the patient at the scene of the crash which happened at Boonara just after midday Monday.

A QAS spokeswoman said the bus was towing a smaller vehicle when it crashed.

They were unable to confirm what injuries the person suffered, if any, but they were in a stable condition.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS