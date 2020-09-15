Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A grassfire is burning in inaccessible land near the intersection of Rainbow Beach Road and Tin Can Bay Road at Wallu. File picture: Supplied
A grassfire is burning in inaccessible land near the intersection of Rainbow Beach Road and Tin Can Bay Road at Wallu. File picture: Supplied
News

BREAKING: Camp Kerr on fire

Shelley Strachan
15th Sep 2020 1:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services is aware of a grass fire burning in inaccessible land near the intersection of Rainbow Beach Road and Tin Can Bay Road, Wallu.

PHOTOS: Car mangled after crashing into pole near Gympie

The grass fire broke out earlier today and is posing no threat to property at this time. Members of the Australian Defence Force are monitoring the fire as it is currently burning within Camp Kerr military grounds.

‘I can barely breathe’: Lisa Curry’s tribute to her daughter

Local roads may be affected by smoke and motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

gympie emergency gympie fires
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        All pigs created equal, but some are more equal than others

        Premium Content All pigs created equal, but some are more equal than others

        News LETTER: This is exacerbated by our 2020 journey with COVID-19, distancing each from the other, as a precaution, but not always a workable reality

        'I can barely breathe': Lisa Curry's tribute to daughter

        Premium Content 'I can barely breathe': Lisa Curry's tribute to daughter

        News "I sit and just shake my head. It doesn’t seem real or right"

        Man in stable condition after severing hand on saw blade

        Premium Content Man in stable condition after severing hand on saw blade

        News A South Burnett man was flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after he sliced...

        Warning for caravanners ahead of school holidays

        Premium Content Warning for caravanners ahead of school holidays

        News The top locations for breakdowns across QLD are Brisbane, Moreton Bay, Gold Coast...