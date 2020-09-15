BREAKING: Camp Kerr on fire

A grassfire is burning in inaccessible land near the intersection of Rainbow Beach Road and Tin Can Bay Road at Wallu. File picture: Supplied

A grassfire is burning in inaccessible land near the intersection of Rainbow Beach Road and Tin Can Bay Road at Wallu. File picture: Supplied

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services is aware of a grass fire burning in inaccessible land near the intersection of Rainbow Beach Road and Tin Can Bay Road, Wallu.

PHOTOS: Car mangled after crashing into pole near Gympie

The grass fire broke out earlier today and is posing no threat to property at this time. Members of the Australian Defence Force are monitoring the fire as it is currently burning within Camp Kerr military grounds.

‘I can barely breathe’: Lisa Curry’s tribute to her daughter

Local roads may be affected by smoke and motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.