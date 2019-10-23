Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire crews are at the scene of a bushfire near Aldershot.
Fire crews are at the scene of a bushfire near Aldershot.
News

BREAKING: Bushfire flares up near Bruce Highway

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
23rd Oct 2019 10:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUSHFIRE has broken out near Aldershot, causing a smoke hazard on the Bruce Highway.

According to an alert from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, the fire started about 10.10am, about one kilometre north of the junction of Lenthall St and Aldershot St.

Fourteen crews are currently at the scene with another on route.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, including motorists on the Bruce Highway.

There will be reduced visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time.

aldershot fire bushfire fcfire fire and emergency services
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    IN PHOTOS: Massive blaze rocks Peregian community

    premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Massive blaze rocks Peregian community

    News Exhausted firefighters have battled a large blaze that broke out at Peregian Beach this morning, just one month after a devastating fire storm.

    • 23rd Oct 2019 10:49 AM
    Hanson urges Nationals to put aside differences with One Nation

    premium_icon Hanson urges Nationals to put aside differences with One...

    News One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has written to every National Party MP and Senator...

    Jury finds Gympie man not guilty of raping six-year-old daughter

    premium_icon Jury finds Gympie man not guilty of raping six-year-old...

    News Man walks free from court after jury rejects evidence in Gympie rape trial

    Outrage at Queensland’s speeding fine frenzy

    premium_icon Outrage at Queensland’s speeding fine frenzy

    News Qld motorists busted for speeding one every 30 seconds