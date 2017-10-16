BREAKING: Bureau issues flood watch on Mary River

The weather system over Gympie. Bureau of Meteorology

AN INITIAL flood watch has just been put on the Mary River and for other coastal catchments from Gladstone to Caloundra.

Minor flooding is possible in the Flood Watch area during the next few days, the Bureau of Meteorology warned in the statement at 4pm.

An intensifying upper trough over central Queensland is forecast to shift north over the next few days.

It is forecast to combine with a moist air mass and a coastal trough over the Capricornia and Hervey Bay waters to lead to areas of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms.

Following rainfall over the weekend, catchments are now becoming wet and river levels in the Flood Watch area will start to respond to any forecast rainfall.

Heavy rainfall is expected to occur between Town of 1770 to Noosa Heads, mainly overnight into tomorrow.

Six-hourly rainfall totals of 120-180mm are likely, particularly about the coast.

River level rises above the minor flood level are possible during the next few days.

The Bom Says catchments likely to be affected include: Calliope River, Boyne River, Baffle Creek, Kolan River, Burrum and Cherwell Rivers, Mary River, Noosa River, and Sunshine Coast rivers and creeks.

See www.bom.gov.au/qld/warnings to view the current flood warnings for Queensland. Flood Safety Advice.

This Flood Watch means that people living or working along rivers and creeks should monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings.

Remember: If it's flooded, forget it.

For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Current emergency information is available at www.qld.gov.au/alerts.

This advice is also available by dialling 1300 659 219 at a low call cost of 27.5 cents, more from mobile, public and satellite phones. Warning, rainfall and river information are available at www.bom.gov.au/qld/flood/