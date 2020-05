An ambulance was called to a property near Gympie to treat a boy involved in an accident.

A BOY has been taken to Gympie hospital after a motorbike accident at Langshaw this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said the accident, involving a “male patient of primary school age,” occurred at about 2.40pm on a private property at Jerry’s Creek.

QAS said the boy had suffered a “significant lower leg fracture” and was transported in a stable condition to Gympie Hospital.