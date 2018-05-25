Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MISSING: Police are searching for clues as to this 15-year-old Gympie boy's whereabouts.
MISSING: Police are searching for clues as to this 15-year-old Gympie boy's whereabouts. Contributed
Breaking

BREAKING: Boy missing from Gympie region

25th May 2018 2:15 PM

A 15-year-old boy has been reported as missing from Dagun, south of Gympie, who was last seen yesterday.

The boy (pictured) was last seen at about 9.20pm last night at an address on Dagan Rd however has not made contact with family since.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

The boy is described as Caucasian in appearance, 140cm tall with a slim build, blonde hair and blue eyes.

It is believed the boy is wearing a blue jacket, blue denim jeans and blue sneakers.

Any members of the public who have seen the boy or have information in relation to his whereabouts are asked to contact police.

Contact:

boy dagun gympie police missing queensland police
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    GONE: Multi-million-dollar Gympie business leaves town

    premium_icon GONE: Multi-million-dollar Gympie business leaves town

    News Green RV has closed down in Gympie and consolidated at the Sunshine Coast, but its Gympie staff still have jobs and still live here.

    Local cop wakes truckie in middle of night, tells him to go

    Local cop wakes truckie in middle of night, tells him to go

    News Plot thickens in bizarre ban on overnight truck stays in Goomeri

    'I should be dead': 7 incredible Gympie survival stories

    premium_icon 'I should be dead': 7 incredible Gympie survival stories

    News Amazing tales of determination, courage and luck from the region

    Local Partners