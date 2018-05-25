BREAKING: Boy missing from Gympie region

MISSING: Police are searching for clues as to this 15-year-old Gympie boy's whereabouts.

MISSING: Police are searching for clues as to this 15-year-old Gympie boy's whereabouts. Contributed

A 15-year-old boy has been reported as missing from Dagun, south of Gympie, who was last seen yesterday.

The boy (pictured) was last seen at about 9.20pm last night at an address on Dagan Rd however has not made contact with family since.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

The boy is described as Caucasian in appearance, 140cm tall with a slim build, blonde hair and blue eyes.

It is believed the boy is wearing a blue jacket, blue denim jeans and blue sneakers.

Any members of the public who have seen the boy or have information in relation to his whereabouts are asked to contact police.

Contact: