Bones reportedly dug up at Seafront Oval
News

UPDATE: Work at Seafront Oval stops after bone discovered

Carlie Walker
by
6th Mar 2019 6:45 PM | Updated: 8:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 8.45PM:

A QUEENSLAND Police spokeswoman confirmed excavation was underway on the Esplanade at Hervey Bay when a bone was located at approximately 6pm this evening.

The bone will now undergo forensic testing.

UPDATE 8.15PM:

The council is assisting police with their investigation into the discovery of a bone during the excavation of a drainage trench at the Seafront Oval.

Work at the site has been stopped and will not restart until police have given the all clear, council chief executive Ken Diehm said.

At this stage it is not known whether the bone is animal or human.

Remains found - Police investigating bones found on a construction site on the Seafront Oval Hervey Bay.
Remains found - Police investigating bones found on a construction site on the Seafront Oval Hervey Bay. Cody Fox

UPDATE 7.15PM:

FORENSIC crews have arrived at the scene where skeletal remains were reportedly uncovered.

It follows construction workers discovering the bones about 5.30pm.

EARLIER 6.45PM:

POLICE are at a construction site at Hervey Bay's Seafront Oval where skeletal remains have reportedly been uncovered.

Construction workers made the grisly discovery about 5.30pm.

Construction workers and police officers on the scene of a construction site at Seafront Oval where bones have been discovered.
Construction workers and police officers on the scene of a construction site at Seafront Oval where bones have been discovered. Cody Fox

Officers are currently at the scene near where stormwater drain pipes are being laid.

The Chronicle understands forensic crews are on the way.

More to come.

