The body of man was reportedly found on Rainbow Beach this morning. (Picture taken last week at Rainbow Beach)
News

BREAKING: Body found on Rainbow Beach

Frances Klein
1st Feb 2021 10:41 AM
THE body of a man was found washed up on Rainbow Beach this morning, police have confirmed.

The body was found at 5.30am in front of the surf lifesaving tower on the main patrol beach, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

A search of the water from the air is being conducted by LifeFlight, she said, while police officers and detectives remain on the scene.

More information as it comes to hand.

