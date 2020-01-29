Menu
A body has been found on a Hervey Bay beach
BREAKING: Body found at Bay beach

Shaun Ryan
by
29th Jan 2020 8:20 AM
AN ADULT woman has been found dead at the beach this morning.  

Police were called to the Esplanade in Scarness just before 7am after a member of the public saw the woman's body floating in the water.

When Police arrived the body had already been pulled from the water by a member of the public and had been placed on the sand.

A holiday-maker from Brisbane who is staying nearby said he was shocked by the discovery. 

"You don't think you will see these things especially in a quiet area like this," he said. 

"It's a quiet retreat for people like me."

Police are currently taking photos as investigations continue.

MORE TO COME

