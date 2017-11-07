News

BREAKING: Bike rider hurt in Jones Hill crash

Traffic at a standstill following a crash at Jones Hill.
Traffic at a standstill following a crash at Jones Hill. Frances Klein
by Shelley Strachan

TRAFFIC has just started flowing again on the Mary Valley Highway as emergency services remain on the scene of an accident just north of the Jones Hill store, between Jones Hill and Normanby Bridge.

The accident involving a motorbike and an SUV is being attended by ambulance, police and fire and rescue officers.

The motorcycle rider is reported by police to have arm and back injuries after being knocked off his bike, but he is conscious and breathing.

Crash at Jones Hill between car and motorbike.
Crash at Jones Hill between car and motorbike. Frances Klein

A witness said the bike rider was travelling from Gympie to Jones Hill and was about to turn right into his driveway when the accident occurred.

An ambulance spokesman said there was one person injured who would require transport but they were unsure exactly where at this stage.

The front part of the car, a Hyundai SUV, has come away in the accident, but the driver of the car is believed to be uninjured.

Gympie Times

