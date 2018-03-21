UPDATE: Woman in truck crash to be airlifted

CRASH: Emergency crews are on scene at a serious two-vehicle crash at Bells Bridge

UPDATE 10am:

EMERGENCY workers have cut a woman, believed to be in her late 80s, from the wreckage of a car involved in a serious crash on the Bruce Highway, at the Wide Bay Highway intersection about 9am.



A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a rescue helicopter has been tasked to transport the woman to hospital. She has been treated for injuries and is suffering chest and back pain and is believed to be in a serious but stable condition.

Police said the car in which the woman was trapped was coming from the Wide Bay Highway onto the Bruce Highway and was in collision with a northbound truck.





A police spokesman said traffic was being directed past the crash scene, which has partly blocked the Bruce Highway. Vehicles were getting through in both directions, however, police said.



The QFES spokeswoman said cutting gear had been used to free the woman from the car. A male driver of the truck was treated for minor injuries.



The rescue chopper is expected to rendezvous soon with a land ambulance, which is conveying the woman to Gympie's Archery Park helipad.

EARLIER 9.30am:

EMERGENCY crews have just arrived at the scene of a reported truck and car crash at the Bells Bridge intersection of the Wide Bay and Bruce Highways.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said a Gunalda based rural fire service crew was on the scene and two urban units were on their way.

An ambulance crew was also on the way, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

It is believed a person may be trapped in one f the vehicles.

The crash was reported to have occurred about 9am.

More details as they become available.