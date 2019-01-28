Menu
Beach closed sign.
Beach closed sign. Warren Lynam
Two Bargara beaches closed after shark sightings

Sarah Steger
by
27th Jan 2019 1:27 PM

UPDATE | 3pm: NIELSON Park Beach has been closed after a shark sighting.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokesman said the popular beach was closed about 2.30pm after a shark was seen swimming off shore.

This is the second sighting of the day at Bargara, with a shark sighting at Kellys Beach earlier in the day leading to the temporary closure of the beach.

The spokesman said Kellys was closed about 1.15pm when swimmers saw a shark, north of the flags, swimming about 100m off shore.

The beach was reopened after surf lifesavers went to look for the shark on a jet ski, but were unable to see it.

However, after reopening the beach a short while later, the shark was spotted again and the beach was closed once more.

The last time Kellys was reopened was about 2.40pm.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

 

BREAKING | 1.30pm: KELLYS Beach has been closed after a shark was spotted swimming offshore.

About 1.15pm, Surf Life Saving Queensland confirmed a shark had been sighted at the popular Bargara spot.

The beach has since then been closed temporarily.

"Please stay out of the water," a tweet from Surf Life Saving Queensland read.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

