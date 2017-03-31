BREAKING: Another fatal crash north of Gympie

A person has been killed on the Bruce Hwy north of Gympie.

UPDATE 5.30PM: One woman has been killed and another person is in a critical condition after a horror two car crash on the Bruce Hwy near Curra.

It is believed the woman was elderly, and her dog was also killed in the accident.

The RACQ Lifeflight helicopter was dispatched to airlift the critically injured patient, where a silver 4WD and a white station wagon collided near the United Service Station about 3.50pm.

A Queensland Ambulance service spokeswoman said four other people were treated on the scene.

Some had already been released.

In a separate incident amid the chaotic scenes, another man was spoken to by police in relation to his behaviour at the scene.

A semi-trailer who had also pulled into the station attempted to leave before hitting a garden bed, and then allegedly reversing into another car queued behind him.

Northbound traffic was stopped, while southbound traffic was being let through intermittently.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokeswoman said other patients were also being assessed at the scene.

The Bruce Hwy has been cut in both directions, and traffic is being diverted around the scene of the crash.

