BREAKING: All fires banned in parks/forests, walking trails closed

THE Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service today brought in a total fire ban in national parks, State forests and conservation parks in south-east Queensland until further notice.

Meanwhile a bushfire continues to burn on Fraser Island north of Wathumba Road near Orchid Beach and Waddy Point.

This fire broke out several weeks ago and is posing no threat to property at this time.

All open fires are prohibited. This includes camping fire rings and wood barbecues. Only fuel stoves may be used, with care.

All Permits to Light Fire issued in the designated area are cancelled.

This ban aligns with QFES declared local fire bans, including for the Gympie region.

QPWS is sending SMS messages to alert campers already on site. Rangers are visiting campgrounds and erecting signs.

For the safety of visitors, three long-distance walks - the Fraser Island, Sunshine Coast Hinterland and Conondale great walks - have been closed. Rangers are contacting hikers already on those walks.

Mount French section of Moogerah Peaks National Park is closed due to the high fire danger.

Fire bans may apply in other parts of Queensland. Check park alerts at www.npsr.qld.gov.au/park-alerts/

QPWS is aware the bans and closures will affect school holiday visitors; however, safety is the number one priority.

Always observe fire restrictions in parks and forests, and follow the directions of rangers and signage.

Report wildfires immediately to 000. Early reporting may avert a serious wildfire.

Visitors to Queensland national parks and State forests can keep up to date on conditions via park alerts at www.npsr.qld.gov.au/park-alerts/

Information about QPWS fire management is at www.npsr.qld.gov.au/managing/fire_management.html