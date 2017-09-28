36°
News

BREAKING: All fires banned in parks/forests, walking trails closed

THE QPWS has brought in a total fire ban in national parks, State forests and conservation parks in south-east Queensland until further notice. It covers camping and day-use areas, and includes islands.
THE QPWS has brought in a total fire ban in national parks, State forests and conservation parks in south-east Queensland until further notice. It covers camping and day-use areas, and includes islands.
by Shelley Strachan

THE Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service today brought in a total fire ban in national parks, State forests and conservation parks in south-east Queensland until further notice.

The ban covers camping and day-use areas, and includes islands.

Meanwhile a bushfire continues to burn on Fraser Island north of Wathumba Road near Orchid Beach and Waddy Point.

This fire broke out several weeks ago and is posing no threat to property at this time.

All open fires are prohibited. This includes camping fire rings and wood barbecues. Only fuel stoves may be used, with care.

All Permits to Light Fire issued in the designated area are cancelled.

This ban aligns with QFES declared local fire bans, including for the Gympie region.

QPWS is sending SMS messages to alert campers already on site. Rangers are visiting campgrounds and erecting signs.

For the safety of visitors, three long-distance walks - the Fraser Island, Sunshine Coast Hinterland and Conondale great walks - have been closed. Rangers are contacting hikers already on those walks.

Mount French section of Moogerah Peaks National Park is closed due to the high fire danger.

Fire bans may apply in other parts of Queensland. Check park alerts at www.npsr.qld.gov.au/park-alerts/

QPWS is aware the bans and closures will affect school holiday visitors; however, safety is the number one priority.

Always observe fire restrictions in parks and forests, and follow the directions of rangers and signage.

Report wildfires immediately to 000. Early reporting may avert a serious wildfire.

Visitors to Queensland national parks and State forests can keep up to date on conditions via park alerts at www.npsr.qld.gov.au/park-alerts/

Information about QPWS fire management is at www.npsr.qld.gov.au/managing/fire_management.html

Topics:  campfires camping fire ban gympie weather

Gympie Times
Guess what this former Gympie principal is up to tomorrow night?

Guess what this former Gympie principal is up to tomorrow...

What do a former principal and a school teacher have in common, besides the obvious? Find out here.

No need for frills

Gympie Times journalist Tom Daunt with the 70 series Toyota Landcruiser.

New Landcruiser has everything you need for a spring getaway

Get ready for Gympie's hottest September day ever

GYMPIE is expected to blow its September record out of the water today when the mercury gets to 39 degrees - almost two full degrees higher than the city's previously hottest September day on record - 37.2 degrees almost 30 years ago.

Predicted 39 degrees will eclipse the record

BREAKING: Car rolls into water at Tin Can Bay

Looking down on Norman Point with Snapper Creek and the Tin Can Inlet on each side.

A nasty way to end a day on the water

Local Partners