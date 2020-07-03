Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AFL powerhouse is headed to Noosa to set up hub amid COVID concerns in Victoria. (Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)
AFL powerhouse is headed to Noosa to set up hub amid COVID concerns in Victoria. (Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)
News

UPDATE: Two AFL clubs to set up Coast hub

Matt Collins
3rd Jul 2020 11:41 AM | Updated: 12:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFL: Further to the news that broke earlier today, another Victorian AFL club will soon be heading north to enjoy a warm July.

Following in the footsteps of the St Kilda Saints, the Carlton Blues AFL team will call Noosa home as they set up a hub as early as Sunday, July 5.

Both clubs will be located in Noosa for most of July and play games in Brisbane and Sydney, according to Fox Sports.

It is alleged the Saints will be based out of the RACV Noosa Resort.

EARLIER: Another powerhouse Victorian sporting team is headed to the sun and beaches of the Coast.

St Kilda Saints AFL team players and staff have been advised they will relocate to Noosa, according to Fox Sports.

Another Victorian-based team is reportedly not far behind them.

The news comes after Saints chief operating officer Simon Lethlean said the team would be willing to relocate.

"The uncertainty is actually part of the excitement," Mr Lethlean said in a statement on June 30.

"We've certainly had a Victorian-focused fixture thus far, so whether it's fly-in, fly-out or hub life, it'll be one or both, so we're certainly ready for that.

"Some clubs have done their bit already and we'll certainly do ours.

"Again, we think it's a good chance to get away.

"At the moment there's not much we can do under the protocols anyway, so to actually be able to hang out together in a hub will have its positives."

This comes after Victorian based NRL club the Melbourne Storm set up a Sunshine Coast base earlier in the week.

afl noosa sport st kilda saints
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former PM revealed as buyer of Sunshine Beach mansion

        premium_icon Former PM revealed as buyer of Sunshine Beach mansion

        Property The luxury Sunshine Beach seven-bedroom home sold for $17 million in May, but the buyers’ identity has been unknown until now.

        Wolvi man pinged for making this costly mistake with his ute

        premium_icon Wolvi man pinged for making this costly mistake with his ute

        News 47-year-old caught out by watching police officers.

        Restrictions ease today: What you can and can’t do

        Restrictions ease today: What you can and can’t do

        News QLD restrictions stage 3: What you can do from July 3

        New Gympie CEO is heading into the job with his 'eyes open’

        premium_icon New Gympie CEO is heading into the job with his 'eyes open’

        News Local government veteran says he knows Gympie's pressure points