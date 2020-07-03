UPDATE: Two AFL clubs to set up Coast hub

AFL powerhouse is headed to Noosa to set up hub amid COVID concerns in Victoria. (Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

AFL: Further to the news that broke earlier today, another Victorian AFL club will soon be heading north to enjoy a warm July.

Following in the footsteps of the St Kilda Saints, the Carlton Blues AFL team will call Noosa home as they set up a hub as early as Sunday, July 5.

Both clubs will be located in Noosa for most of July and play games in Brisbane and Sydney, according to Fox Sports.

It is alleged the Saints will be based out of the RACV Noosa Resort.

EARLIER: Another powerhouse Victorian sporting team is headed to the sun and beaches of the Coast.

St Kilda Saints AFL team players and staff have been advised they will relocate to Noosa, according to Fox Sports.

Another Victorian-based team is reportedly not far behind them.

The news comes after Saints chief operating officer Simon Lethlean said the team would be willing to relocate.

"The uncertainty is actually part of the excitement," Mr Lethlean said in a statement on June 30.

"We've certainly had a Victorian-focused fixture thus far, so whether it's fly-in, fly-out or hub life, it'll be one or both, so we're certainly ready for that.

"Some clubs have done their bit already and we'll certainly do ours.

"Again, we think it's a good chance to get away.

"At the moment there's not much we can do under the protocols anyway, so to actually be able to hang out together in a hub will have its positives."

This comes after Victorian based NRL club the Melbourne Storm set up a Sunshine Coast base earlier in the week.