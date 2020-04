GYMPIE council’s corporate and community director Pauline Gordon has been appointed acting CEO following Bernard Smiths’ departure this morning.

Ms Gordon was unanimously endorsed for the role by the council.

She will remain in the role until the position can be filled full-time.

Mayor Glen Hartwig said Ms Gordon’s previous experience in the role as a key part of the decision.

“I believe she has the confidence of the council,” Mr Hartwig said.