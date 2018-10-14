BREAKING: Crash on the Bruce Highway could impact traffic

POLICE and Ambulance Officers are racing to the scene of a single vehicle accident north of Gympie this morning.

A woman is believe to have sustained cuts to her lower leg from a accident at Gunalda which is described as a roll-over, according to a QAS spokesman, and occurred around 9.15am.

Police have advised motorists to use caution in the area and could not confirm if the incident was impeding the flow of trafffic along the Bruce Highway.

More on this story as it comes to hand.